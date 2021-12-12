Sidharth Shukla birth anniversary: How Bigg Boss made him a fan favourite

It’s a very special yet emotional moment for Sidharth Shukla fans today, on his birth anniversary. The popular actor’s untimely death has left a void not just among family and friends but also in ‘SidHearts’, as his fan club call themselves. Ever since his debut in 2008 with Babul Ka Aangan Chootey Na, the actor has continued to be under the limelight. He continued being relevant and in news. Even after being in the industry for more than a decade, it was in 2019 when he decided to enter Bigg Boss 13 that completely changed things for him.

While initially he was looked upon as the loner with a superiority complex, he soon started to win hearts both inside and outside the show. At the beginning, viewers were treated to his brotherly bond with Asim Riaz, but it was his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill that made them the most memorable contestants of the season.

On his birth anniversary, here’s looking back at Sidharth Shukla’s Bigg Boss 13 journey and what led to him becoming the star of the show.

One-liners

Bigg Boss 13 would definitely be remembered for Sidharth’s one-liners. Be it sarcasm, or being witty even amid a heated argument, Sidharth managed to come up with some unique statements. From ‘If you set the bar, I will raise it,’ to ‘Ek, do, teen…. sab bhaar mein jao,’ and ‘Aap yaad rakhne layak nahi honge’, Sidharth and his one-liners continue to be as legendary as him.

The real deal

In a reality show, not everything you see is real. Especially given how celebrities have to maintain an image, knowing they will be soon out of the show. However, Sidharth feared no one. He was one of the few contestants who showed his many sides without any apprehension. Even with criticism mounting on him, he never changed himself, and that got him closer to his fans.

Perfect mix of sugar and spice

Was he the aggressive person that he was with Asim or the sweet man with Shehnaaz? Was he the charmer, busy flirting around with the ladies, or the lazy one roaming around the house in his shorts? Sidharth Shukla definitely left us confused and intrigued with his personality on Bigg Boss 13.

Competitive

One does enter Bigg Boss with the spirit to win. However, given the length of the show, people lose their mojo mid-way. Sometimes, they get too involved in love, or in fights, and at times, they just end up becoming a background piece of the show. However, that didn’t happen with Sidharth Shukla. Throughout the close-to five month show, he was at the helm of things. Even when he fell sick or had low moments, his spirit to win the game assured the audience that Bigg Boss 13 revolved around him.

Shehnaaz Gill

Last but not the least, it was Sidharth’s connection with Shehnaaz Gill that gave him an edge. While his strong opinionated side came to the fore during other times, when he was with her, we got to see his childlike self and fun nature. Their friendship grew organically and people journeyed along with them. Their closeness may have sparked rumours of an affair but the two stuck together claiming to be the best of friends. After his loss, Shehnaaz was shattered. However, slowly, the actor is picking herself up to start afresh. Her song “Tu Yaheen Hai”, a tribute to Sidharth, is symbolic of their friendship and love.