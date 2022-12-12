scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

On Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary, 10 life lessons he shared with fans: ‘Life’s too short to worry about…’

It's a happy yet heart-breaking moment for fans, as they celebrate their favourite Sidharth Shukla's 42nd birth anniversary. On the occasion, here's looking at his 10 tweets that imparted life's most important lessons.

sidharth shuklaSidharth Shukla passed away last year in September.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Season 13 of Bigg Boss is one of the most memorable ones for most fans. And the biggest reason definitely is Sidharth Shukla’s presence in the show. The late actor, with his honest attitude and witty personality, won hearts like never before. In a time when celebs fear their image being tarnished, and here was one man going all out without any inhibition. It was his fierceness that made the actor gain far more love during the reality show than he had in his career.

It thus comes as no surprise that most contestants now mention Sidharth as their ‘inspiration’ to be on the show. Be it Karan Kundrra, who got the confidence to be on Bigg Boss 15, realising how one’s career can only reach greater heights after the show. Recently, Vikkas Manaktala, also shared with us how Sidharth’s performance changed his perception of Bigg Boss.

In Premium |How Bigg Boss made Sidharth Shukla a fan favourite

However, it’s not just on screen, the actor was also quite active on social media, sharing his pearls of wisdom with fans. The tweets had some important life lessons for them that were laced with his inimitable style of wit and cheekiness. The actor passed away in 2021 at the age of 40, after suffering a heart attack.

On Sidharth Shukla’s 42nd birth anniversary, here’s looking at 10 of his tweets, that gives out wisdom for life:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sidharth Shukla passed away last year in September, following a heart attack. He is still fondly remembered by fans, who call themselves ‘SidHearts’ with pride. He also left behind a bond with Shehnaaz Gill, which fans continue to cherish. At the Filmfare Middle East awards, Shehnaaz dedicated her honour to him, leaving fans emotional.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist

Sidharth Shukla’s last project on screen was web series Broken But Beautiful 3.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 10:24:13 am
Next Story

Watch: Man tries to fly an aeroplane by riding a bicycle

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s first wedding anniversary vacation is all kinds of goals
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close