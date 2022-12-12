On Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary, 10 life lessons he shared with fans: ‘Life’s too short to worry about…’

Season 13 of Bigg Boss is one of the most memorable ones for most fans. And the biggest reason definitely is Sidharth Shukla’s presence in the show. The late actor, with his honest attitude and witty personality, won hearts like never before. In a time when celebs fear their image being tarnished, and here was one man going all out without any inhibition. It was his fierceness that made the actor gain far more love during the reality show than he had in his career.

It thus comes as no surprise that most contestants now mention Sidharth as their ‘inspiration’ to be on the show. Be it Karan Kundrra, who got the confidence to be on Bigg Boss 15, realising how one’s career can only reach greater heights after the show. Recently, Vikkas Manaktala, also shared with us how Sidharth’s performance changed his perception of Bigg Boss.

However, it’s not just on screen, the actor was also quite active on social media, sharing his pearls of wisdom with fans. The tweets had some important life lessons for them that were laced with his inimitable style of wit and cheekiness. The actor passed away in 2021 at the age of 40, after suffering a heart attack.

On Sidharth Shukla’s 42nd birth anniversary, here’s looking at 10 of his tweets, that gives out wisdom for life:

Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you …….. just enjoy life .. have fun … and give them something to talk about 😉 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 23, 2021

Guys stop taking people and the comparisons they make on social media so seriously …..it’s not real…….. see a bee is bigger than an elephant here ..!!! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 12, 2021

A thought that usually crossed my mind when I was in school …….if a single teacher cannot teach all the subjects… then how can you expect a single student to learn all the subjects…..? 🙄🧐🤨 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 20, 2021

People who don’t get sarcasm are really really Smart .. — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 4, 2021

Naam karo tho kuch aisa ki log tumhe harane ki koshish nahi balki sazish kar😉 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 23, 2021

Make mistakes but don’t quit … lose your excuses and you find your results ….. — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) January 29, 2021

What you do today decides your future……You only live once make it count…..Live like a Lion even if that is for a day rather than living the rest of your life like a sheep … — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) September 25, 2020

Most of us usually wore Masks while meeting others …. CORONA just made it Real ! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 7, 2021

Sometimes you make list of things to do and land up doing nothing …….. and sometimes doing nothing is actually doing a lot … — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 29, 2021

You can close your eyes to things you don’t wanna see …. but it’s tough to close your heart to things you don’t want to feel ….. — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 24, 2021

Sidharth Shukla passed away last year in September, following a heart attack. He is still fondly remembered by fans, who call themselves ‘SidHearts’ with pride. He also left behind a bond with Shehnaaz Gill, which fans continue to cherish. At the Filmfare Middle East awards, Shehnaaz dedicated her honour to him, leaving fans emotional.

Sidharth Shukla’s last project on screen was web series Broken But Beautiful 3.