Sidharth Shukla asks Shehnaaz Gill for work as she turns producer: ‘Apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna’

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met on Bigg Boss 13 and have been friends since then. (Photo: Sidharth, Shehnaaz/Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz recently made his debut in a music video “Little Star” opposite Giorgia Andriani. Not many however know that the video has produced by Shehnaaz herself. Good friend Sidharth Shukla in a tweet lauded her efforts and cheekily asked work from the new producer.

Congratulating Shehbaz on his work, Sidharth mentioned that he didn’t know he was so talented. “Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better,” he tweeted.

He then went on to praise Shehnaaz on turning producer and asked her to remember him if there’s any work for him. “@ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. proud of you,” wrote Sidharth Shukla.

Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. proud of you 👍🏻 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 11, 2021

While Shehbaz wrote, “Hahahahah love u bai,” Shehnaaz is yet to reply. Fans, on the other hand, praised Sidharth’s wit and even their close bond.

While one follower replied, ” Omg how beautiful tweet,” another shared a GIF of Jerry crying, and wrote, “Hum achanak se amir kyu bnte jaa rhe hai. Yeh khushi K aansu rukne ka naam hi Nhi lete. #SidNaaz..”

The actors who met during Bigg Boss 13 are loved by fans, and they have even nicknamed them Sidnaaz. On Monday, fans were also in for a treat when ‘SidNaazOnLOL’ was trending on social media after Gaurav Gera and Sunil Grover challenged Sidharth and Shehnaaz..

On work front, post their Bigg Boss stint, the duo has featured together in music video “Bhula Dena” and “Shona Shona”. They have also shot another single with Shreya Ghoshal, whose release is awaited.