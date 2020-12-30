scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are partying in Goa, watch video

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are in Goa to reportedly shoot a music video for a romantic track crooned by Shreya Ghoshal.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 30, 2020 10:01:54 am
sidnaazSidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are having a blast in Goa. (Photo: Instagram/Raghav Sharma)

Former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are living it up in Goa. The duo is in Goa to reportedly shoot a music video for a romantic track crooned by Shreya Ghoshal. The song will release on Valentine’s Day next year.

A few hours ago, producer Raghav Sharma took to his Instagram stories to share videos featuring Shehnaaz and Sidharth. The two were seen shaking a leg to their song “Shona Shona”.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth crossed paths on Bigg Boss 13. While Sidharth lifted the coveted Bigg Boss trophy, Shehnaaz emerged as the second runner-up.

Apart from appearing in Bigg Boss 13, the celebrities shared screen space in romantic music videos this year, including Tony Kakkar’s “Shona Shona” and Darshal Rawal’s love ballad “Bhula Dunga”.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Earlier, while speaking to indianexpress.com, Sidharth Shukla had commented on his collaboration with Shehnaaz Gill and said, “I think it’s the fans’ love that keeps bringing us to work together.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's honeymoon
10 photos from Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma’s honeymoon

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 30: Latest News

Advertisement