Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are partying in Goa, watch video

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are having a blast in Goa. (Photo: Instagram/Raghav Sharma)

Former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are living it up in Goa. The duo is in Goa to reportedly shoot a music video for a romantic track crooned by Shreya Ghoshal. The song will release on Valentine’s Day next year.

A few hours ago, producer Raghav Sharma took to his Instagram stories to share videos featuring Shehnaaz and Sidharth. The two were seen shaking a leg to their song “Shona Shona”.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth crossed paths on Bigg Boss 13. While Sidharth lifted the coveted Bigg Boss trophy, Shehnaaz emerged as the second runner-up.

Apart from appearing in Bigg Boss 13, the celebrities shared screen space in romantic music videos this year, including Tony Kakkar’s “Shona Shona” and Darshal Rawal’s love ballad “Bhula Dunga”.

Earlier, while speaking to indianexpress.com, Sidharth Shukla had commented on his collaboration with Shehnaaz Gill and said, “I think it’s the fans’ love that keeps bringing us to work together.”