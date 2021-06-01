scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Sidharth Shukla on life post Bigg Boss 13: ‘People no longer love me for a character but for real me’

Sidharth Shukla's latest release Broken But Beautiful 3 is streaming on ALTBalaji and also stars Sonia Rathee in the lead role.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
June 1, 2021 8:28:27 am
sidharth shuklaSidharth Shukla made his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful 3. (Photo: PR)

Sidharth Shukla has been basking in the success of Broken But Beautiful 3. The ALTBalaji web series has him playing Agastya Rao, a temperamental writer-director, and fans seem to have taken a shine to the ‘flawed’ character. While the actor has been around for a long time, it was his participation in Bigg Boss 13 that has made him a favourite among fans. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sidharth accepted that life has changed for him post the reality show as people have loved him for who he is in real life.

“Bigg Boss definitely changed things because people no longer loved me for a character I played but rather for the real Sidharth. I feel blessed today to have the love of so many who are now in some way or the other attached to me, my work and all that I do,” the actor shared.

While Sidharth Shukla has always been reclusive and away from the media, in the last few months he has started interacting with fans, and often indulges in some witty banter with them. On asked about gaining interest in social media conversations, he said, “I am grateful to them for all they have done for me and in my own capacity I try to stay in touch as much as possible.”

Talking about Broken But Beautiful 3, the popular star shared that he fell for the character the moment he heard the script. He added that he is quite similar to Agastya, the part he plays in the web show. “There have been times when I have gone through similar situations or felt similarly emotionally. However, the ways he tries to cope with it are quite different from what I would do.”

Also starring Sonia Rathee, Broken But Beautiful 3 is streaming on ALTBalaji.

