Sidharth Sagar denies quitting The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘Fake news’

As fans continue to miss Krushna Abhishek from The Kapil Sharma Show, they were in for a shock when reports suggested Sidharth Sagar, too, has quit the comedy show. However, he denied the same in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com.

“Aisa kuch nahi hai (There’s nothing like this). It’s all fake news,” Sidharth told us. When asked if he is shooting for the show, the actor said, “I did not shoot for the last few episodes. But team se abhi baat huyi hai meri (I just spoke to the team).”

As per recent news reports, Sidharth Sagar was said to have parted ways with Kapil Sharma owing to monetary disagreement. The actor reportedly asked for a hike but was denied the same, leaving him to take this step. When asked about his take on such reports, he calmly said, “I have no reaction since I don’t even know what has been out in the media. Mujhe nahi pata kya reports aayi hai, maine nahi dekha.”

As readers would know, Sidharth made a comeback with The Kapil Sharma Show after facing a hard time in his personal life, including substance abuse. The comedian left audiences in splits with his turn as popular Bollywood celebrities, the most popular being ‘Funveer Singh’.

A source close to the show also told us that while there was indeed a discussion of hike, the matter seems to have already been sorted between the channel and the actor. Commenting on his absence, they said that there are multiple actors, who perform on The Kapil Sharma Show, and hence, a few are given a breather from time to time.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.