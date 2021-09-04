scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 04, 2021
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani celebrate Shershaah’s success on The Kapil Sharma Show

Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, has been hugely appreciated by the audience. The Vikram Batra biopic is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
September 4, 2021 3:44:30 pm
kapil sharma show shershaahsidharth malhotra kiara advaniSidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Shershaah director Vishnu Varadhan to appear on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: PR Handout)

Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to mark their presence on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday to celebrate the success of their latest film. Fans can enjoy a few anecdotes from the film shoot during the show.

Kapil all praise for Sidharth and Kiara

Kapil Sharma was happy to congratulate Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra for their performance in Shershaah. He stated that even though Kiara is not a Punjabi, she managed to ace the accent.

Sidharth honours the Indian Army

Talking about working in Shershaah, Sidharth shared that their shoot location was at 12,000 feet with low oxygen. The actor revealed that the actual Kargil battle happened at 16,000 feet.

kapil sharma show shershaah Kapil Sharma and team entertain the Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani an director Vishnu Varadhan. (Photo: PR Handout)

Kiara on meeting Dimple Cheema

Kapil Sharma quizzed Kiara Advani on becoming Dimple Cheema for the film. The actor shared that she met Dimple as she wanted to connect with her emotionally and understand her sentiments.

Kiara and Sidharth compete against each other

Shershaah co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani get competitive while playing a game on The Kapil Sharma Show. (PR Handout) kapil sharma show shershaah sidharth malhotra kiara advani Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and KIara Advani strike a pose with Kapil Sharma. (Photo: PR Handout)

Kapil Sharma got Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to compete against each other in some fun games. The team indulged in a round of “ring in the basket”.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

