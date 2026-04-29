Sidharth Bhardwaj says he ‘will marry’ Manisha Rani, confesses his feelings: ‘Will make it official if feelings are mutual’

Model-turned-actor Sidharth Bhardwaj was last seen on the reality show The 50. During his time on the show, Sidharth appeared to be someone who often spoke his mind, and his likes and dislikes towards fellow contestants were also quite strong. Carrying those feelings outside of the show, too, Sidharth recently confessed to being romantically inclined towards fellow contestant Manisha Rani. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sidharth spoke about how he felt about her and even said that he would marry her if they got romantically involved.

Sharing his feelings for Manisha Rani, Sidharth Bhardwaj said, “Manisha Rani is an amazing girl, but she is scared of me. She likes me; had she not, she wouldn’t have spoken to me so much. She has also cried for me, so I know she likes me, and she also knows that I am a free will kind of man, and she cannot afford that. She has been heartbroken before, and so have I. I am aware she likes me romantically, and I like her too that way. We have discussed this.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Bhardwaj (@theaslisidharth)

He further added, “She is a fantastic girl, I get worried that if I get romantically involved with her and wrong her, I won’t be able to forgive myself. She is so full of life and genuine; if I get romantically involved with her, I will marry her. She knows, and that’s why girls like her like me, because they know that even though I am bad in people’s eyes, I am a good person from within, and she has seen that side of me. She fought for me on The 50 when I got eliminated, even after she knew I was not her vote bank. She gave a tough competition to girls who were stronger than her both physically and mentally. I find that very attractive.”

Discussing why they haven’t put up a post together or hinted at these feelings on social media, Sidharth added, “We became friends on the show, we have been in touch, but we both are different personalities. Whenever we meet next and spend time together… if feelings are mutual, we will make it official; if not, we will stay friends. I will attend her wedding, but we won’t do this just because we did a show together; we should come together for the people.”

So far, Manisha has not officially spoken about her feelings for Sidharth. In her exit interviews, she had maintained that they were friends.

Sidharth Bhardwaj and Manisha Rani on The 50

On The 50, Sidharth Bhardwaj often got into fights with fellow contestants when he took a stand against the groupism on the show. Sidharth had called out Prince Narula and Rajat Dalal for playing behind their alliances. Manisha also shared a similar thought after Sidharth’s exit from the game. While he and Manisha were cordial to each other in the game, they were never shown hanging out together. However, once during a task, Manisha took a stand for Sidharth and pointed out how, because he was so vocal about the groupism and dominating natures of Prince and Rajat, is why they evicted him from the show.

Sidharth Bhardwaj on shifting countries for his ex-girlfriend

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In March, Sidharth had exclusively spoken to SCREEN about how he shifted from India to Los Angeles in 2019 for his then-girlfriend. He even recalled his struggles there and shared how he had to drive an Uber since no acting projects were coming his way. “I moved to LA in 2019. At that time, I had a girlfriend, and I shifted there for her. I had thought I would act there, and I was in love. Unfortunately, COVID happened. At that time, America was very strict, but I had to run the house. As an actor, nobody was giving me work. I was not from there, so how would I work there? So I drove an Uber, but it wasn’t like you had to buy another taxi for it; any normal guy can register on the app and drive his personal car. No work is looked down upon there; in fact, the drivers and waiters there earn more money than the superstars in India,” Sidharth had shared.

In his latest interview, Sidharth Bhardwaj also spoke about his traumatic childhood and growing up as a hitman’s son.