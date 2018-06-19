Siddharth Sagar on reuniting with girlfriend Subuhi Joshi: I am happy she took the initiative to connect again

Subuhi Joshi reunites with boyfriend Sidharth Sagar. Subuhi Joshi reunites with boyfriend Sidharth Sagar.

Happy times are back in Siddharth Sagar’s life. After a tumultuous 2017, he is back to work with the new season of Comedy Circus, and if that wasn’t enough reason for his happiness, he has also reunited with his girlfriend Subuhi Joshi. The actor told indianexpress.com, “Yes we are back and really happy. Subuhi took the initiative of connecting again and I am so happy that she did it.”

The couple shared photos of each other on their social media handles, announcing their patch up. While Siddharth posted a beautiful photo of the two with the caption, “Im so happy to come back to you…thankyou @subuhijoshi_essjay darling..😎”, Subuhi shared multiple photos of them and welcomed Siddharth back, stating that they were always meant to be together, “People who are meant to be together find their way back. They may take a few detours, but they are never lost. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIDDY BOY Welcome Home ❤️💃🏻🎉🎂”

Siddharth and Subuhi had met during Comedy Classes and fell head over heels in love with each other. But it was reported that Siddharth’s mother wasn’t pleased with the affair and had apparently called Subuhi and abused her, leading to the couple parting ways. Subuhi had even called Siddharth spineless for not standing up for her in front of his mother.

A friend of the actor shared with us, “It was because of Siddharth’s mother that he separated from Subuhi. He was left disturbed after she left and now that he is no more staying with his mother, Subuhi reached out to him as a friend. But they soon realised that they still love each other and decided to give their relationship a new start. We are really happy to see them back and hope nothing parts them again.”

