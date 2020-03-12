Siddhant Karnick on divorce with Megha Gupta: We ran out of patience

Siddhant Karnick and Megha Gupta got divorced recently. (Photo: Siddhant Karnick/Instagram) Siddhant Karnick and Megha Gupta got divorced recently. (Photo: Siddhant Karnick/Instagram)

Actor Siddhant Karnick, who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, has opened up about his divorce with wife Megha Gupta.

“We ran out of patience,” he told Times of India. Karnick and Gupta tied the knot in August 2016, but after living separately for some time, parted ways recently.

“Megha and I went for therapy and tried to do everything we could to make it work, but in vain. We even started living separately in March last year. We felt that it would be better if we lived apart for some time and see if distance made the heart grow fonder. However, we realised that we had more peace of mind when we were not together,” Siddhant Karnick told TOI.

“Divorces can get ugly, but fortunately, it didn’t turn ugly for us. That’s because Megha and I decided to leave when there was still a little love left between us, which helped us sail through,” he added.

Siddhant Karnick and Megha Gupta met through common friends in 2015 and bonded instantly. After dating for some time, they tied the knot in 2016. Reports of trouble in their marital life, however, began doing the rounds in 2018.

Karnick has appeared in TV shows like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. Gupta, on the other hand, has done TV shows like Ayushman Bhava, Dream Girl, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and Swarg.

This was Megha Gupta’s second marriage. She was previously married to actor Aditya Shroff for four years until they parted ways in 2014.

