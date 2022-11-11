scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at 46, collapses in gym

Kkusum actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away on Friday, after he collapsed at a gym. He is survived by wife, supermodel Alesia Raut, and their two children.

actor siddhanth deadSiddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was last seen in Sony Sab show Ziddi Dil Maane Na. (Photo: Siddhanth/Instagram)

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, known for his roles in shows like Kkusum, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn, died on Friday at the age of 46. The actor reportedly collapsed while working out at a gym. He is survived by wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.

Actor Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram to condole the death of the actor. He posted a photo of Siddhaanth, writing “gone too soon”. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Jay shared that he was informed about the death by common friends. He also confirmed that Siddhaanth died after he collapsed at the gym.

jay bhanushali siddhanth death Jay Bhanushali shared a post condoling the death of Siddhanth.

TV actor Shaalien Malhotra penned an emotional tribute for Siddhaanth. He wrote, “Gained on a big brother, lost you too soon big man… will still remember all the suggestions and advices you gave me. The hacks for how you’ve always looked this good … I wish I can look as good as you did when I reach that age… param Bhayia for karan and a friend/ brother for me… you’ll be missed .. @_siddhaanth_.”

Cricketer Salil Ankola also mourned the death of Siddhaanth. He wrote on Instagram, “Gone too soon. Rest in peace my friend @_siddhaanth_No words to express my grief 💔.”

shaalien malhotra Shaalien Malhotra mourned the demise of Siddhaanth.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salil Ankola (@salilankola)

Having started his career as a model, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who’s also known as Anand Suryavanshi, made his debut with Kkusum. He has also played lead characters in many shows. He was seen in pivotal roles in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Kya Dill Mein Hai among more. His last projects include TV shows Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Ziddi Dil.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates

Siddhaanth was earlier married to Ira, whom he divorced in 2015. He then tied the knot with Alesia in 2017. He had a daughter from his first marriage, while Alesia had a son from her previous marriage.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 02:55:14 pm
Next Story

How Russia Pays for War

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan: How Bollywood livened up the red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement