Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at 46, collapses in gym

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, known for his roles in shows like Kkusum, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn, died on Friday at the age of 46. The actor reportedly collapsed while working out at a gym. He is survived by wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.

Actor Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram to condole the death of the actor. He posted a photo of Siddhaanth, writing “gone too soon”. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Jay shared that he was informed about the death by common friends. He also confirmed that Siddhaanth died after he collapsed at the gym.

TV actor Shaalien Malhotra penned an emotional tribute for Siddhaanth. He wrote, “Gained on a big brother, lost you too soon big man… will still remember all the suggestions and advices you gave me. The hacks for how you’ve always looked this good … I wish I can look as good as you did when I reach that age… param Bhayia for karan and a friend/ brother for me… you’ll be missed .. @_siddhaanth_.”

Cricketer Salil Ankola also mourned the death of Siddhaanth. He wrote on Instagram, “Gone too soon. Rest in peace my friend @_siddhaanth_No words to express my grief 💔.”

Having started his career as a model, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who’s also known as Anand Suryavanshi, made his debut with Kkusum. He has also played lead characters in many shows. He was seen in pivotal roles in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Kya Dill Mein Hai among more. His last projects include TV shows Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Ziddi Dil.

Siddhaanth was earlier married to Ira, whom he divorced in 2015. He then tied the knot with Alesia in 2017. He had a daughter from his first marriage, while Alesia had a son from her previous marriage.