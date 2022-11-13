scorecardresearch
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Friend Rajev Paul dismisses Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘hyper-gymming’ claims, says ‘don’t know how well he knew him’

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's close friend Rajev Paul dismisses speculations about foul play in his sudden death. He also responds to Vivek Agnihotri's claims about how there's a mad rush to build aggressive bodies among people.

rajev paul, siddhaanth vir surryavanshiSiddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died on November 11. (Photo: Rajev Paul/Facebook)

Television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away on Friday, leaving his family and friends shocked. The actor collapsed while working out in the gym, and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. While the medical and police investigation ruled out foul play, netizens have been speculating about his sudden demise on social media. As his friends try to overcome the loss, the constant buzz on social media has left them quite upset.

One of his closest friends, Rajev Paul, had penned a heartfelt note about losing ‘his best friend and a brother’. Now in an interview, the Sasural Simar Ka actor also addressed the speculations, calling it ‘unfair’. Drawing a comparison to Sidharth Shukla’s death last year, he told Hindustan Times, “Let me tell you, there’s no foul play. Every time I open the internet, I see people speculating, same happened with Sidharth Shukla. That was unfair to the families. Anand was my family. I know him more than anybody else.”

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at 46, collapses in gym

Many have blamed ‘excessive workout’ as the reason for a heart attack. Even director Vivek Agnihotri tweeted about how ‘hyper gymming’ needs to be regulated. “This so tragic & sad. The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink…” he had tweeted.

Responding to the same, Rajev Paul shared how Siddhaanth was a fit man and understood health like no one else. Sceptical about Agnihotri’s closeness to the late actor to have made such a comment, he said, “He (Siddhaanth) was fitter than all of us put together. He has told half the industry what to eat, what not to eat. I saw Vivek’s tweet, and I don’t know how well he knew him. Anand was genuinely very careful of his diet. There was no foul play in his death, and I can speak officially on his behalf as I was close to everyone in his family. His daughter is my god child. Maybe it was just his time.”

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at 46 after collapsing in the gym; are people over 40 more at risk?

Remembering Siddhaanth Vir Surryanashi, Rajev Paul had shared a number of photos on social media, depicting their 20 years journey together. He also wrote a heartfelt note for him that read, “My Best Friend for more than 20 years. One of the most handsome actors ..cheerful easy going fun loving ..Best physique..fit..Well read.. My Andy,.My Bro, My first friend from the TV industry who remained My friend for life… There was not a single secret kept away from each other…he was there during all my highs and more importantly lows.. Holding my hand…hearing me out…counseling me…comforting me…cheering me..clearing my mind…making me laugh. I was there for him too.. Telling him ye kar…vo mat kar… But like all younger Brothers he would conveniently hide things from me..that he thought I wouldn’t want him to do… But this was not what I expected my best friend to just go away one day…just like that… Not fair Andy… I have lost a brother. I’ve lost a family member…my dearest nearest bestest friend…I love you…and will always love you.. Life will not be the same without you..Ever… Please pray for my Bro..”

