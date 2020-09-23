Shweta Tiwari tests positive for coronavirus

Shweta Tiwari is currently playing the lead role in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. (Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Popular actor Shweta Tiwari has tested positive for coronavirus. Currently part of Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, the actor told ETimes that she is quarantining at home after her reports came positive last week.

The actor shared that she developed a cough on September 16, and decided to test herself the next day. Once the reports came positive, she decided to quarantine herself.

Her Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Varun Badola’s wife Rajeshwari Sachdev had also tested positive last week. Badola, as a safety measure, had taken a break from the shoot. While his reports have come negative, he is yet to resume shoot.

Speaking to ETimes, Shweta Tiwari further shared that her daughter Palak is very particular about social distancing at home. As for her young son Reyaansh, she has sent him off to his father Abhinav Kohli’s house.

“I am drinking lots of hot water essentially and reading a lot. I had symptoms for the first three days. I got tested on September 17. But now I am okay. I have to quarantine myself till October 1 at least. My next test will happen on September 27,” she was quoted in the report.

