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‘Where are you?’: Shweta Tiwari tags Tukaram Mundhe after finding cockroach in order
Shweta Tiwari recently tagged Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe to highlight her personal experience with a quick-commerce delivery app, claiming that she received a cockroach along with her order.
Actor Shweta Tiwari has a special request for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The actor recently tagged the officer to highlight her personal experience with a quick-commerce delivery app, claiming that she received a cockroach along with her order.
Shweta posted a couple of videos on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, sharing her experience with a quick-commerce app. She said, “We ordered Red Bull from Instamart, who along with Red Bull also delivered a cockroach to us.” In another video, she was heard saying, “So should we tag Mundhe Ji? Tukaram Mundhe Ji, they are delivering cockroach to us. Where are you? Please pay attention.”
Her video has now gone viral on social media.
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FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has gained significant attention in recent days for taking swift action against establishments allegedly violating food safety norms, with citizens actively tagging him to raise their concerns. He has suspended multiple licences and has also been inspecting quick-commerce warehouses. He has additionally directed schools and college canteens to make changes to their menus.
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Shweta Tiwari is currently seen on the Amazon Prime Video reality show The Traitors 2. The show also stars Krystle D’Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Dalip Tahil, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Ranveer Brar and Rhea Chakraborty, among others.
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