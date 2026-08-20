‘Where are you?’: Shweta Tiwari tags Tukaram Mundhe after finding cockroach in order

Actor Shweta Tiwari has a special request for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The actor recently tagged the officer to highlight her personal experience with a quick-commerce delivery app, claiming that she received a cockroach along with her order.

Shweta posted a couple of videos on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, sharing her experience with a quick-commerce app. She said, “We ordered Red Bull from Instamart, who along with Red Bull also delivered a cockroach to us.” In another video, she was heard saying, “So should we tag Mundhe Ji? Tukaram Mundhe Ji, they are delivering cockroach to us. Where are you? Please pay attention.”