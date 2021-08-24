Shweta Tiwari stuns in new photoshoot, daughter Palak had the sweetest response

Popular television actor Shweta Tiwari has left the internet swooning with her new photoshoot. Dressed in a golden crop top with a matching skirt, the actor defies age in her new pictures. While fans could not have enough of her new look, daughter Palak Tiwari had the best comment on the post.

Sharing the photos, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor wrote “Moonlight 🌙🌟” as the caption. While fans showered the actor with compliments, Palak replied, “Go off ma’ammmmmm,” along with multiple applaud emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Shweta also received compliments from Sangeeta Bijlani, Dalljiet Kaur and Saumya Tandon. While Dalljiet wrote, “Hey bhagwaaaan …. Motivational personified ❤️❤️❤️,” while Sangeeta replied, “Shwetaaaa ur looking (hot)”. Meanwhile, Saumya called her ‘lovely’ while Rati Pandey wrote, ‘Beautyyyy’.

Earlier this year, Shweta Tiwari had revealed that it was Palak, who had encouraged her to undergo a physical transformation. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor said that her daughter asked her to hire a good trainer and get fit.

“My daughter said, ‘Dude this is your business, this is your career. You are not over yet. Hire a good trainer. Go get a good trainer. Pay money baby and get yourself fit.’ Then I said, ‘Yeah you are right.’ Palak also said, ‘Don’t go to a trainer, they want you to keep training all their life. They will not make your body, go to a transformer who can transform you in like few months,'” the actor was quoted.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is seen fighting her fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor is also said to be one of the finalists in the season. Palak on her part is said to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.