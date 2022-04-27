Shweta Tiwari targets trolls with new photos: ‘Tere baap ka kya jaata hai?’

TV actor Shweta Tiwari is not among those who mince words when it comes to hitting back at the haters. She is quite vocal about her opinions and views. Recently, she shared some beautiful pictures of herself on social media. More than the pictures, it was the caption that caught the attention of many.

In the photos, Shweta is seen in a floral dress and smiling ear to ear in every click. Along with the pictures, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame has written, “They- ‘Itna kya hans rahi hai..!’ Us- ‘tere Baap ka kya jaata hai.’🤷🏻‍♀️.”

As the 41-year-old actor posted the photos on Instagram, many users dropped heart and thumbs up emojis in the comments section. Several others appreciated Shweta’s beauty. One of them wrote, “Cute smile u have 🤟🏻”. Another added, “Looking awesome ❤️❤️”. A user appreciated the caption, “Caption 🔥🔥🙌🙌.” “Apki baat hi alag hai😍,” wrote another.

Earlier in an interview, Shweta had shared how difficult it is to maintain a fit body. “Your body won’t be ripped always, it needs work every day. People want to attain a ripped body in two months, which is not possible. Daily workouts will give you results,” she told Hindustan Times.

Shweta is a mother to a 21-year-old daughter, Palak Tiwari, and she also has a five-year-old son, Reyansh Kohli. She became a household name after starring in Ekta Kapoor’s hit series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also impressed the audience with her performance in shows such as Parvarrish, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Begusarai, and Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she ended up as the fourth runner up.