Shweta Tiwari says satisfied with HC decision on son Reyansh’s custody: ‘Abhinav Kohli would follow me everywhere, create ruckus’

The Bombay High Court has allowed access to actor Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli to visit son Reyaansh after months of custody battle. Reyansh will continue to live with Shweta but he can meet his father in the building premise in presence of family members twice a week. While the court has suggested that the final decision on the custody will be taken by the Family Court, Tiwari said she is satisfied with the decision as of now.

In a statement shared by her team, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finalist said, “This is what I wanted and I am honestly satisfied with the judgement. Abhinav would follow me everywhere I went in the last two years — would end up in Delhi or Pune or wherever I travelled with Reyansh for my shows and create ruckus. It was mentally exhausting for both me and my child. He would not stop at that and would create a scene and end up at my doorstep anytime.”

Sharing that she never stopped the father-son to meet, Shweta Tiwari mentioned that even then wrong allegations were made. She said, “I had always allowed him the right to visit Reyaansh. In fact, as per the previous court order, he was only supposed to speak to Reyansh on a video call for half an hour but I never stopped them from talking more because I understand. But that same person went on to paint me as a bad mother, someone who doesn’t care about and is neglecting her child’s health. I work for my family and to give them a good lifestyle, what’s wrong in that? But he kept using that against me and I am glad that the court dismissed those allegations.

In December 2020, Kohli had filed a petition against Shweta claiming that she was keeping his son away from him and sought permission to meet him. Earlier this year, he claimed that Shweta had left the country to shoot Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 without taking care of the arrangements for their son. Soon after this allegation, Shweta uploaded CCTV videos on Instagram where Abhinav was allegedly forcibly trying to get hold of Reyansh and allegedly assaulting both of them. The National Commission for Women wrote to the Mumbai Police and sought their intervention in this case.

Asserting the same, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor sounded furious on being questioned as a single working parent. “He alleged that I kidnapped Reyaansh and kept him away from him, when I have proof that in all cases, he was aware of Reyansh’s whereabouts all the time. Even during the Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot, he tried to create yet another scene despite being fully aware of Reyansh’s whereabouts.”

Arguing on behalf of Shweta Tiwari, her lawyer Hrishikesh Mundargi also rubbished the claims that Shweta isn’t able to give time and attention to Reyaansh because of her professional commitments.

Satisfied with the new arrangement, Kohli also told TOI, “ It is a huge relief for me. I have been fighting a tough and long battle. I haven’t met my son for 11 months now, I will finally meet him. I can’t express my happiness in words. This is just the beginning and there’s a long way to go.”

He added, “I wish I could meet him daily, I am getting greedy as a father, I know but I will struggle for it also. This is not a victory for me, it is my son Reyaansh’s victory. He has won between Shweta and my fight. Reyaansh will get to meet his father.”

Shweta and Abhinav tied the knot in 2013 but things got rough in 2019 when she filed a complaint against him alleging domestic abuse.