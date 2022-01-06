Shweta Tiwari rocks a saree and washboard abs in new photos; Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill react with fire emojis. See here

Actor Shweta Tiwari shared photos from her latest photoshoot and slayed it yet again. The 41-year-old actor looked stunning in a nude-coloured saree. Shweta wrote in the caption of her post, “If you have an opinion About my life, please raise your hand. Now put it over your mouth!”

Shweta’s new pictures left her fans and followers in awe. Actor Ashmit Patel wrote in the post’s comment section, “Looking 🔥 sistah.” Fellow TV stars such as Rati Pandey, Sara Khan, and Nidhi Uttam also reacted with fire emojis and heart-eyes emoji.

Shweta Tiwari, who was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, got love from her co-contestants of the show, too. While Nikki Tamboli posted, “Sexyyyyyyyyyyyy @shweta.tiwari 🔥🔥🔥,” Aastha Gill wrote, “Maar hi daaloge,” in the comments section.

See the latest photos of Shweta Tiwari here:

This is not the first time that Shweta has impressed her fans with stunning images. Shweta is mother to a 21-year-old daughter, Palak Tiwari, and she also has a five-year-old son, Reyansh Kohli.

Shweta Tiwari broke out with a starring role in producer Ekta Kapoor’s hit series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also impressed the audience with her performance in shows such as Parvarrish, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Begusarai, among others. She was last seen in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She also won Bigg Boss 4 in the year 2011.