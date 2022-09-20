scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Shweta Tiwari regrets spending less time with daughter Palak Tiwari during her growing up years: ‘Have always felt mother’s guilt’

Shweta Tiwari is a mother of two children, daughter Palak Tiwari and son Reyansh. The actor will soon be seen in ZEE TV's new show Main Hoon Aparajita.

palak tiwari shweta tiwariShweta Tiwari was blessed with daughter Palak Tiwari in the year 2000. (Photo: Palak Tiwari/Instagram)

Television actor Shweta Tiwari has been a popular face on the small screen since 2001 when she appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Since then, the actor has done some notable TV shows. Though she has been a successful actor, Shweta has suffered from a mother’s guilt during the growing-up years of her daughter Palak Tiwari.

In a new interview, Shweta recalled how she has given Palak very less attention when she was a kid and said, “I have always felt the mother’s guilt.” She was so caught up in her professional life and her ‘messed up’ personal life, that she didn’t take good care of Palak.

Also read |Palak Tiwari on standing by mom Shweta Tiwari’s side through every turbulent phase: ‘It was never a choice’

Shweta told The Times Of India that she “didn’t have that much understanding of how to take care of my daughter.” She added, “I was not in a very great position to demand from the production houses, the perks, I also didn’t have time. Whatever time I would get, it would get wasted because of my messed up situation in personal life.”

 

However, while she was pregnant with her son, Shweta made a deliberate attempt to give him all her love and care. She even took a sabbatical and returned to TV once her son was a little older.

Also read |Raja Chaudhary says daughter Palak Tiwari is too busy to meet him, wants Shweta Tiwari to talk out the differences: ‘Why do you want to..’

During the interview, Shweta also revealed that her neighbours call her house ‘Sita Ka Ghar’ as it is bustling mostly with women. “My mother, my daughter, my maids and each one of us have faced some kind of disturbance in our life. Whether it is related to husband, family, daughters, there’s something going on and our house is full of ladies,” Shweta told the publication.

Shweta Tiwari will now be seen in ZEE TV’s Main Hoon Aparajita. In the show, she will be essaying the role of a single mother of three daughters.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 04:54:49 pm
