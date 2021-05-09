Shweta Tiwari reacts to Abhinav Kohli’s accusations about leaving their son alone to participate in KKK: ‘Had informed him Reyansh is safe’

Shweta Tiwari has responded to her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli’s accusations stating that she left their son alone at a Mumbai hotel to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

She said in a recent interview that she had told Abhinav over a call that she was going to Cape Town and that their son is safe with her mother and relatives.

Shweta told Bollywood Bubble, “I had informed Abhinav Kohli over a phone call that I am going to Cape Town and that Reyansh is safe with my family. My mother, my relatives, and Palak are there to take care of him. Plus, I will always be on video calls with Reyansh in between my shoot.”

She added, “I had informed Abhinav Kohli everything and I was surprised yet again to see the video he posted. I really don’t understand the agenda behind it, given that he speaks to Reyansh in the evening over call for about one hour, every day, without fail as per the High Court’s order. To be honest, as per the HC orders he is allowed to speak for only half an hour but he speaks for a longer period but we never stop him.”

She went on to say that the reason Abhinav is doing this because he wants to bother her family in her absence.

In a video he shared on Instagram, Kohli had earlier said that Shweta left for South Africa “to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.” He claimed that she had asked him to allow her, but he had refused as air travel is not safe amid Covid-19 pandemic.

“Despite me telling her not to, she has left and I got to know of her leaving from all the videos circulating in the media. But where is my kid? I am going from hotel to hotel to find him. I went to the police station but they didn’t help me. Instead, they asked me to send an email to Children Welfare Committee,” he had added.