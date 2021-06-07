Shweta Tiwari on public spat with husband Abhinav Kohli: ‘My kids are my priority, don’t owe any clarification to people’

Shweta Tiwari is having a good time in South Africa shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, the actor shared that she misses her children Palak and Reyaansh, and technology is her saviour. In an interview the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star shared how they sleep with her video calling app switched on so that the family can see each other every time they wake up.

She added that they are also constantly on the phone checking on each other throughout the day. Shweta added that she also tells every detail of her task to daughter Palak. “At night, we sleep with our video calling app switched on so that we can see each other every time we wake up. We talk at every opportunity. I talk to my daughter before every stunt and after it to tell her how I have fared. My son wants me to get him a hippopotamus, which he calls ‘hippomonatus’ from South Africa to India for him. So, if in an episode I get to meet a hippopotamus, I am going to take him home, because my son wants it (laughs!),” she told Bombay Times.

The Bigg Boss 5 winner also revealed that she participated in the adventure reality show on her daughter’s insistence. “Palak told me that if I didn’t take it up now, it would be too late for me to participate in this show in the future,” she shared, adding that she had participated in every reality show and was just left with Khatron Ke Khiladi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Photos | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are having a blast in Cape Town

Shweta has also been in the middle of a domestic dispute as estranged husband Abhinav Kohli claimed that she is keeping son Reyaansh away from him. He also said that she left their son alone as she left for South Africa. Shweta, however, says everyone faces ‘ups and downs’ in life. “My priority is my kids. I will focus on them and keep working because only that’s going to help me in the long run. I don’t owe any justification or clarification to anyone because I know what’s good for my children. No one knows it better than me. I know how to keep my kids physically and mentally healthy, give them a better life and take care of them. Logon ke sahi ya galat se meri zindagi nahi chal rahi hai. Meri zindagi mere sahi, galat aur jisme mere bachhon ki bhalai hai, uss se chal rahi hai (My life is run by what is right for me, not what is right for people). I am fully dedicated to my kids and my work, which is why I keep working and forging ahead. If people want to forget their responsibilities and problems and make me the centre of their lives, they are most welcome. But meri zindagi mein aur kisi ke liye koi jagah nahi hai siwaai mere bachhon and meri family ke (I only have place for my family and kids and no one else).”

Still loved as Prerna from Kasautii, Shweta Tiwari has also impressed the world with her performance in shows like Parvarrish, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Begusarai among more. She was recently also hailed for her act in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. In the interview, the actor hinted at getting back to fiction and is looking for projects that can show her ‘in a never-seen-before avatar’.

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also has Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain as contestants.