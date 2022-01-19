Shweta Tiwari on her physical transformation, ripped abs: ‘I don’t look like that everyday’

Shweta Tiwari has always been enviously fit, but her body transformation in the recent months have taken the internet by storm. The 41-year-old actor has now spilled the beans on how she maintains her physique and what goes behind her look, while accepting that she doesn’t look like this everyday.

The Bigg Boss season 4 winner said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “It is lovely to hear compliments! But I don’t look like the way I am in those photos every day. I shouldn’t be saying this, but people need to know that it is not just a fit body but the lights, camera angle and pose that also helps you look a certain way in the photos. The truth is my abs are defined for two days and I am bloated for the next four.”

She further dropped a truth-bomb on how hard she works-out at the gym to achieve her fitness. She said, “Your body won’t be ripped always, it needs work every day. People want to attain a ripped body in two months, which is not possible. Daily workouts will give you results.”

Sharing her before-and-after photos after losing 10 kgs, Shweta had written, “Weight Loss! Phew… Weight loss is not easy…it’s very hard!You need lot of dedication lot of self control and will power! But it is not impossible Also! Especially when you have people like @kskadakia in your life,Who make this difficult journey easy and fun! I think more than me it was her who was determined To get me back in shape.. Coordinating with my trainer, curating a diet according to my needs, likes and requirements ,following up morning to evening! I Am not a client to her I Am a mission! Today my achievement of health and losing weight is All because of YOU Dr. @kskadakia (sic).”

This is not the first time that Shweta has impressed her fans with stunning images. Shweta is mother to a 21-year-old daughter, Palak Tiwari, and she also has a five-year-old son, Reyansh Kohli.

Shweta Tiwari broke out with a starring role in producer Ekta Kapoor’s hit series Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also impressed the audience with her performance in shows such as Parvarrish, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Begusarai, among others. She was last seen in the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She also won Bigg Boss 4 in the year 2011.