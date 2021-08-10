Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: How a task became a blame game between Shweta Tiwari and Nikki Tamboli

If you managed to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 this weekend, you must have been in for a rude surprise. The otherwise ‘happy gang’ got involved in a bitter fight during the elimination. For the unversed, this week, Rohit Shetty brought in the ‘team challenge’ twist, where contestants were divided into two groups captained by Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya.

Getting the first chance to pick, Shweta chose mostly girls in her team — Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen and Abhinav Shukla. On the other hand, Rahul selected Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Maheck Chahal and Nikki Tamboli. Even though both teams had their own strengths, Rahul and his group managed to dominate the tasks, putting Shweta’s team in danger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biggboss 15 Spy (@biggboss15spy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divz ki deewani Nishu (@divyankaxshine_)

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is a very different leap in my career graph

Before the elimination task, as host Rohit Shetty discussed where Shweta Tiwari went wrong, she was accused by the opposing team of picking the wrong people. From being told that she did not have ‘man’ power to making hasty decisions based on bondings, the captain had to face criticism from all quarters. Standing up for her team members, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor gave it back to her opponents.

In a fit of anger, she even called Nikki Tamboli an underperformer who quits most tasks, leading to the latter getting offended. As an enraged Nikki fought with Shweta, Divyanka Tripathi also joined in. Her comment that ‘Nikki is too cute to be fought with’, however, tickled the funny bone of the contestants.

At the end of day, Shweta Tiwari sent Aastha Gill and Abhinav Shukla for the elimination task, which lead to Aastha’s exit from the show.