Shweta Tiwari: ‘I don’t believe in the institution of marriage, I even tell my daughter not to get married’

Shweta Tiwari says ‘just because you are in a relationship, it doesn’t have to culminate into marriage’.

Shweta TiwariShweta Tiwari is all set for a comeback with TV show Main Hoon Aparajit. (Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Actor Shweta Tiwari is all set to return to screens after a gap of two years with Zee TV’s upcoming show titled Main Hoon Aparajita. The show revolves around Shweta’s character named Aparajita who raises her three daughters single-handedly. This character is quite similar to Shweta as she too is a single parent to her kids Palak Tiwari and Reyansh. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her thoughts about marriage and her advice to her daughter.

Also read |Raja Chaudhary says daughter Palak Tiwari is too busy to meet him, wants Shweta Tiwari to talk out the differences: ‘Why do you want to..’

Sharing her thoughts on the institution of marriage, Shweta Tiwari told Bombay Times, “I don’t believe in the institution of marriage. In fact, I even tell my daughter not to get married. It’s her life and I don’t dictate to her how to lead it, but I want her to think well before taking the plunge. Just because you are in a relationship, it doesn’t have to culminate into marriage. Life mein shaadi karna bahut zaoori hai aur shaadi ke bina zindagi kaise chalegi yeh nahi hona chahiye. Having said that, not every marriage is bad. I have many friends who are happily married and I am happy for them. But I have also seen some of my friends stay in a compromised marriage, which isn’t healthy for them or their children. So, I want to tell my daughter to do what makes her happy, but don’t give into societal pressure.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Shweta also addressed the failure of her marriages. She said, “Honestly, I did try to save my first marriage, because that was my upbringing ki sab samajh kar chalna chahiye. However, I didn’t waste time in my second marriage. Mujhe pata tha kharaab ho gaya hai toh kharaab hone hi wala hai, no matter how much I try to salvage it. After a point, I decided to finish it. Not even for a moment did I think about what people will say. As far as I am able to buy my own bread-and-butter, I am fine with it.”

Shweta Tiwari’s Main Hoon Aparajita is all set to air from September 27.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 08:09:50 pm
