scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Breaking News

Shweta Tiwari lands in controversy for statement on God; MP minister orders probe

Shweta Tiwari's made a statement in Bhopal on Wednesday during the promotion of her web series Show Stopper.

By: PTI | Bhopal |
January 27, 2022 2:06:54 pm
shweta tiwariShweta Tiwari landed in trouble during the promotion of her upcoming web show. (Photo: Shweta Tiwari/instagram)

Television actor Shweta Tiwari has landed in a controversy for allegedly referring to God while making a statement about her innerwear, with Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra directing the police to investigate her remark and submit a report within 24 hours.

Tiwari made the statement in Bhopal on Wednesday during the promotion of her web series Show Stopper.

Also read |Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari hides her face as she’s photographed with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans ask ‘what’s brewing?’
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Her co-actors were also present when she made the remark during an interaction with media persons. A video of Tiwari’s statement has gone viral on social media, in which she purportedly referred to God while speaking about her innerwear.

When asked about the actor’s statement, minister Mishra told reporters on Thursday, “I have heard it and I strongly condemn it. I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, 11 celebrity photos
Mira Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha: 11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 27: Latest News

Advertisement