Shweta Tiwari hospitalised, actor’s team says she will be home soon

Television actor Shweta Tiwari was recently hospitalised due to weakness and low blood pressure. In a statement, Shweta’s team said that this was the result of the actor not getting enough rest due to her hectic work schedule.

“The actor had not managed enough rest with immense travel and adding to it the weather change,” read the statement. The statement also revealed that Shweta is presently recovering and will return home soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Shweta Tiwari was recently seen in the Colors reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Shweta was amongst the finalists of the show along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

Earlier this year, Shweta had a spat with her former partner Abhinav Kohli as Kohli accused her of leaving the country without making proper arrangements for their son Reyansh. Soon after Shweta left for Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Abhinav said that he was looking for his son as he was all alone in the city. A few days later, Shweta released CCTV footage where Abhinav was forcibly trying to get hold of Reyansh and allegedly assaulting both Shweta and her son. The National Commission for Women wrote to the Mumbai Police and sought their intervention in this case.