Shweta Tiwari hits the gym with daughter Palak Tiwari, fans say they look like sisters

Television actor Shweta Tiwari has been winning the internet with her body transformation. And now, daughter Palak Tiwari has adopted her fitness regime. A new video of Shweta and Palak sweating it out at the gym has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by Shweta’s fitness trainer Sahil Rasheed, Shweta and Palak indulge in an endurance workout. They are seen working out with battle ropes, followed by a session of resistance band running. The video was posted on Instagram with the caption, “• LIKE MOTHER ~ LIKE DAUGHTER • @shweta.tiwari & @palaktiwarii challenging & motivating each other.”

Fans of Shweta Tiwari are mighty impressed with her dedication. One of them called her and Palak “Power Girls”. Another commented on the video, “Looks like they are sisters..🔥🔥hardwork 🙌👏”

In an earlier social media post, the 40-year-old actor had opened up about how weight loss is not an easy task. She wrote, “Weight loss is not easy…it’s very hard! You need a lot of dedication, a lot of self-control, and willpower! But it is not impossible Also!”

Shweta Tiwari is currently seen in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.During the premiere episode of the show, Palak Tiwari revealed that her mother has many fears. In a video message, she said, “All her fears have made our lives difficult. We sleep with all the lights switched on.” But it seems like the actor has overcome her fears because she is among the top five finalists of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.