Shweta Tiwari gets Ekta Kapoor, Kamya Punjabi, Karanvir Bohra’s support after she alleges assault by husband Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli had been sharing videos where he accused her of leaving their son alone at a Mumbai hotel to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor refuted the claims and said she had Kohli’s consent. However, Abhinav continued to blame Shweta for abandoning their child. On Monday, in response to his accusations, Shweta released a couple of videos on social media that showed him in a brawl, trying to forcibly get hold of their son Reyansh. Abhinav has refuted the claims.

As the Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame shared the video, her industry friends and colleagues came out in her support and expressed their disgust on Abhinav’s behaviour. Ekta Kapoor commented on the video asking, “Why is this guy not arrested?” Anita Hassanandani called the incident in the video “unreal”.

Karanvir Bohra, who played Shweta’s son in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, told the actor to file a complaint against Abhinav immediately. “Mommie pls file a case immediately.. this is inhuman… really really can’t see this, I can imagine what she must be going thru… pls pls get him off ur life,” he wrote.

Kamya Punjabi supported Shweta Tiwari as she said that the actor doesn’t owe any explanation to anyone. She commented on the video saying, “This is terrible! @shweta.tiwari U dont owe any explainations to anybody in this world, u are his mother n a very very strong woman!”

In the caption of the video, Shweta had mentioned that the video is CCTV footage from her society. She wrote, “This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my Child go Through this mental trauma.. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this Horrible Man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to Square one! If this is not Physical abuse then what is!!!!??”

Several celebrities also noted how the onlookers stood there and did nothing while it was all happening. Kishwer Merchant commented, “Omg !!! And everyone is just standing and watching !!!”

“This is so weird that ppl are watching all this but not helping the lady & the child. God know what child most be going thru. Stay strong ❤️” wrote Rashami Desai. Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay added, “It is a very sick and sad mentality that everyone is shamelessly standing there and watching? And some even walked away😠 There was a struggle and NOBODY tried to help or find out what was going on!”

Abhinav said in new videos that his son wants to stay with him and had even reiterated that when cops came to take him back to her residence after she recuperated from Covid-19.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She is currently shooting for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.