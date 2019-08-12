Shweta Tiwari files domestic violence case against husband Abhinav Kohli

Popular television actor Shweta Tiwari’s husband Abhinav Kohli has been arrested in Mumbai, following an allegation of domestic violence. Abhinav was also accused of allegedly showing obscene pictures to Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari.

As per a report in Spotboye, Shweta reached out to Samta Nagar police station on Sunday afternoon to complain about her husband. She was accompanied by her mother and Palak. According to her complaint, Abhinav allegedly would often beat her and was usually under the influence of alcohol. He had even hit Palak in a fit of rage. The report also claims that Abhinav was called to the police station and the family was there for almost four hours.

When indianexpress.com reached out to Samta Nagar police, an officer shared that they have arrested Abhinav but refused to divulge any other details.

Shweta Tiwari was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary and Palak is their daughter. She divorced Raja in 2007 after being a victim of domestic violence. Shweta married Abhinav Kohli in 2013 after briefly dating him. The couple has a two-year-old son Reyansh Kohli.

This is not the first time that reports of issues in Shweta and Abhinav’s marriage have cropped up. In 2017, the couple was said to be having major troubles in their conjugal life. Abhinav had told indianexpress.com, “I really don’t want to comment on this matter.” When we asked him what led to these reports, he said, “We do not want to create much ado about nothing. I just want to say all is fine.”

Shweta Tiwari rose to fame playing Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She further went on to play power-packed roles in shows like Parvarrish, Jaane Kya Baat Huyi and Begusarai among more. She was also the winner of Bigg Boss 4.