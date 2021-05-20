Shweta Tiwari’s ex-husband Raja Chaudhary: ‘Bad luck her second marriage too has failed, she’s an excellent mother and a good wife’

After the very public spat between separated partners, Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli, regarding their son Reyansh, now the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant’s former husband Raja Chaudhary is opening up about his take on the duo’s conflict. In a recent interview, Raja said that Shweta is ‘an excellent mother and a very good wife,’ and that it is unfortunate that her second marriage, like her first with him, has also not succeeded.

“The pattern is the same and that is why people are questioning Shweta. See, there is no doubt that Shweta is an excellent mother and a very good wife. It is just a sheer coincidence and her bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed. But then this doesn’t make her wrong or a bad person,” Raja Chaudhary told ETimes.

In the same interview, Raja also spoke about how he connected with Shweta’s second husband Abhinav Kohli after he read allegations that the latter had been accused of sexually abusing his and Shweta’s daughter, Palak Tiwari. “Yes, I had messaged Abhinav not now but last year after I read about the sexual harassment allegations against him by my daughter Palak Tiwari. As a father I was concerned for her and wanted to know what exactly had happened,” Raja revealed.

Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary tied the knot in 1998. In 2007, Shweta filed for divorce from Raja stating domestic violence as a reason for their separation.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is currently in Cape Town for filming the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi’s new season.