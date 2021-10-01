Shweta Tiwari’s ex Abhinav Kohli gets visitation rights to meet son: ‘He has won between Shweta and my fight’

The Bombay High Court has allowed access to actor Shweta Tiwari’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli so that he can visit his son Reyaansh. Shweta and Abhinav have been engaged in a custody battle for their son for months now.

Times of India reported that Kohli has been given access to speak to Reyaansh for 30 minutes every day over video conference and visit him for two hours over the weekends. This is not a custody settlement as the court has said that the battle for custody has to be taken up in the Family Court. Elated over the new arrangement, Kohli told TOI, “Yes, the news is true. It is a huge relief for me. I have been fighting a tough and long battle. I haven’t met my son for 11 months now, I will finally meet him. I can’t express my happiness in words. This is just the beginning and there’s a long way to go.”

He added, “I wish I could meet him daily, I am getting greedy as a father, I know but I will struggle for it also. This is not a victory for me, it is my son Reyaansh’s victory. He has won between Shweta and my fight. Reyaansh will get to meet his father.”

In December 2020, Kohli had filed a petition against Shweta claiming that she was keeping his son away from him and sought permission to meet him. Earlier this year, he claimed that Shweta had left the country without taking care of the arrangements for their son. Soon after this allegation, Shweta uploaded CCTV videos on Instagram where Abhinav was allegedly forcibly trying to get hold of Reyansh and allegedly assaulting both Shweta and her son. The National Commission for Women wrote to the Mumbai Police and sought their intervention in this case.

Shweta Tiwari is currently hospitalised in Mumbai due to low blood pressure and weakness. Soon after reports of the actor falling sick emerged, Kohli shared an Instagram for her which read, “Mere aur mere ladke ki aapas main milne aur saath rehne ke haq ki ladai apni jagah hai aur Court main chal rahi hai, par Bhagwan kare Shweta jaldi se tandarust ho jaye. Actor bechaare aap sabke saamne sabse sundar ban ne ke chakkar main, aur aap sabka aur zyaada pyaar paane ke Iiye, zaroorat se zyaada body banate rehte hain, kam se kam khana khate rehte hain, aur phir ek din unka dil thak jaata hai (My fight to meet and be with my son is a separate issue and is in the court right now. But I pray to god for Shweta’s recovery at the earliest. In order to present their best physique and beauty to get maximum audience love, actors go to extreme limits, eat less and stress out their bodies. Ultimately their heart gets tired one day).”

Shweta and Abhinav tied the knot in 2013 but things got rough in 2019 when she filed a complaint against him alleging domestic abuse.