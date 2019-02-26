Shweta Tiwari to make her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Hum, Tum and Them

Popular television actor Shweta Tiwari is all set to make her digital debut with Hum, Tum and Them. The ALTBalaji love story will also star Akshay Oberoi in the lead role. Helmed by Tony and Deeya Singh’s DJs a Creative Unit, the shoot for the series has already begun.

Shweta, who is known for her portrayal of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, will be seen in a contemporary avatar in the web show. Playing a talented textile revivalist, her character will be a creative genius but an emotional idiot. On the other hand, Akshay, who has been attempting different characters on the web space, will play a careless free soul.

Shweta Tiwari will be returning to acting after three years. Her last television project was Parvarrish. The actor became a mother for the second time and took a break to bring up her son. Akshay, who has been part of ALTBalaji’s earlier web drama The Test Case, was last seen in Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Talking about her comeback to acting, Shweta in a statement said, “I am happy to return to my first love. I have only shot for one day, and I realized I missed being in front of the camera. The shoot didn’t require much time as we were filming in Mumbai. Since I had not done a web series, this seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

Interestingly, while Shweta Tiwari googled Akshay Oberoi before meeting him, Akshay too confessed of having no knowledge about her. The actor shared, “I am uneducated about the telly world. Although I didn’t know Shweta, I was quickly made aware of how big a star she is. It is an honor to be working with her. I am now catching up on her past work”.

Apart from being a love story, Hum, Tum and Them will also revolve around the hardship that goes in keeping a family together.