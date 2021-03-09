scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 09, 2021
Shweta Tiwari opens up on her decision to walk out of 2 abusive marriages, asks daughter Palak to ‘learn from my experiences’

Shweta Tiwari, who walked out of her marriages with Raja Choudhary and Abhinav Kohli citing domestic violence, shared a strong message for her daughter Palak Tiwari, asking her to be strong and "fight your battles."

New Delhi |
March 9, 2021 10:11:45 am
Palak Tiwari was born to Shweta Tiwari from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary. The two got divorced in 2007.

Actor Shweta Tiwari shared a video on Instagram, asking her daughter, Palak Tiwari, to speak up against any form of violence. The actor, who walked out of two bad marriages, said her decision to speak up against domestic violence has only made daughter Palak Tiwari “sensible, intelligent and strong.”

“I know a lot of women around me are victims of domestic violence, who are quiet against it because they are scared that if they break their silence, what will happen to their kids? But remember, your kids are learning from you every day. If you stay quiet, they will learn to remain silent. They will end up going through the domestic violence. If you take a step, your kids will learn the difference between right and the wrong, and grow stronger in life,” the actor said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

She added that even today, people tell her that her decision to walk out of her marriage was wrong and that she should have thought about her kids.

“A lot of people said a lot of things to me. Even now they tell me I should have thought about my kids, my daughter. But because of what I did, my daughter has grown to be sensible, intelligent and strong. She understood the good and the bad,” the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor continued.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The actor ended the video with a message for her daughter Palak. She asked her to fight her battles on her own because if she won’t “people won’t trust your truth.” The 40-year-old asked her 20-year-old to learn from her mother’s experiences.

“I am with you always, and always will be. But only you have to fight your battles on your own. I may not be there for you in every situation but you have to step-up for yourself and believe in yourself because until you won’t, people won’t. If you won’t fight your battle, people won’t trust your truth. They won’t help you. Whatever I have learned in my life, the experiences I have had, I want you to learn from them. Be strong,” the Kausautii Zindagi Kay actor concluded.

Shweta had accused husband Raja Choudhary of domestic violence. She got divorced from Raja in 2007. Palak was born to Shweta and Raja in 2000. Meanwhile, Shweta has a son with second husband Abhinav Kohli. The two parted ways in 2019.

