Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak returns to Instagram with gorgeous photos

Palak Tiwari will make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. (Photo: Instagram/shweta.tiwari and palaktiwarii)

Actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari made a comeback on Instagram on Friday, with a set of new photoshoot pictures. Palak had previously deleted or deactivated her verified account recently, in the light of her mother’s public spat with estranged husband Abhinav Kohli.

Palak posted several clicks flaunting her sultry side. In her caption, she wrote, “Whoooops she’s back!!! AND Worked with the most amazinggggg team ever.” Dressed in peach, Palak looks drop-dead gorgeous, proving that she is Bollywood ready.

Palak is set to make her acting debut with supernatural thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter that went on floors in December 2020 in Pune. The teaser of the film, which released in April this year, hinted at a haunting tale of lost love and its unexpected return.

Touted to be a horror-thriller, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram named Rosie.

The cast of the film was shooting its last schedule until recently.

Palak’s mother, TV star Shweta Tiwari is currently away in Cape Town, participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The public fight between her mother and step-dad began soon after Shweta left for the shooting of the show, when Abhinav accused Shweta of leaving their son Reyansh alone at a Mumbai hotel to participate in KKK 11.