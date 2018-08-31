Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak was approached to play Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot

Shweta Tiwari shared that her daughter Palak is clear that she wants to be a part of the industry but wants to complete her studies first. Shweta Tiwari shared that her daughter Palak is clear that she wants to be a part of the industry but wants to complete her studies first.

If Ekta Kapoor had her way, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak would have played Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. The 17-year-old, however, rejected the offer, as she wanted to concentrate on her studies.

A source close to the show shared with indianexpress.com, “Indeed, we had approached Palak. It would have been wonderful to see Palak enact her mother’s role. It could also have been a great debut for her. But we respect her decision. She is really young and has her 12th boards next year. For the show, we auditioned a lot of actors. And now that it’s on the floors, seems like we did manage to find a perfect cast.”

Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan have been roped in to play the lead roles of Prerna, Anurag and Komolika, respectively. While Parth and Erica have already started shooting, Hina will join the team only in October.

Shweta, who is in Delhi for her play Jab We Separated, recently spoke to Hindustan Times about Palak’s much-anticipated debut. She shared that her daughter is clear that she wants to be a part of the industry but wants to complete her studies first.

“Yes, I would have told her to go ahead and do it (Prerna’s role). In fact, everybody was saying, even from Balaji that she should do it. It was she who said ‘No Mom, I don’t think I can do a daily soap and work day in and day out. I cannot do that at this point in time’. And not only Kasautii, many other television shows were offered to her, she said no to every show. She said ‘Right now I don’t want to do it. Even if I have to do it, then I’ll do it later’,” shared the actor, who was last seen in Begusarai.

Palak was also supposed to make her Bollywood debut opposite Darsheel Safary in Quickie this year. But the teenager chose to step out of the film to focus on her studies.

Starting September 25, Kasautii Zindagii Kay will air Monday-Friday, 8:30 pm on Star Plus.

