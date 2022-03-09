Shweta Tiwari doesn’t care if her breastfeeding in public made anyone uncomfortable: ‘I’m not snorting drugs’

Actor Shweta Tiwari pointed out society’s double standards when it comes to public facilities for men and women. She said that as someone who ‘enjoys’ breastfeeding, she faced trouble finding designated areas in public places. Citing the example of fellow actor Karanvir Bohra, who had once spoken about the absence of feeding areas in men’s washrooms, Shweta said that she doesn’t care if she makes people uncomfortable by feeding in public.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she spoke about various topics such as body image issues, beauty standards, and insecurities that she has had in her life, and how she overcame them.

She said in Hindi, “I like breastfeeding. As a mother, I enjoy doing that. I was breastfeeding my son when he was three-and-a-half years old during Covid times. It’s such a taboo, airports don’t have breastfeeding areas. They have smoking areas, though. Ladies’ washrooms have a diaper changing area, but you won’t find them in men’s washrooms. Do only women travel with children?”

She said that she doesn’t care about such things, and is happy to feed even in restaurants. “I don’t know if it made anyone else uncomfortable,” she said, adding, “I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m not snorting drugs. I am feeding my hungry child. I have to do it. If someone is getting uncomfortable, I’m sorry, get up and go.”

Shweta, who became a household name after starring in the hit TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also appeared in shows such as Parvarish, Begusarai and Meri Dad Ki Dulhan.