Shweta Tiwari apologises for controversial God remark: ‘It was completely misconstrued’

Actor Shweta Tiwari apologised for her controversial God remark on Friday, adding that her statement was ‘completely misconstrued’. Her statement came hours after the police in Bhopal registered a case against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The actor allegedly made the comment at the launch of her new web series Show Stopper.

During the promotion event held in Bhopal on Thursday, the actor allegedly mentioned God while making a statement about her “bra”. As the video of her statement went viral, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed the police to investigate her remark and submit a report within 24 hours.

In her statement, Shweta said, “It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see.”

Shweta Tiwari and Saurabh Raaj Jain’s web series will also star Digangana Sooryavanshi and Rohit Roy. All four actors were present at the event on Thursday, when Shweta made the comment. The now viral video from the event has the actor purportedly commenting how ‘bhagwan’ will take measurement of her ‘bra’. For the unversed, Saurabh is known for playing Lord Krishna in multiple TV shows. In this web series, he reportedly plays the role of a ‘bra fitter’.

Calling herself a ‘staunch believer’, the Bigg Boss 4 winner apologised for unintentionally hurting sentiments. “As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large. I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my the statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people,” Shweta Tiwari’s statement read.

As per a latest tweet shared by Narottam Mishra, the Bhopal police has filed a case against Shweta Tiwari under the 295A IPC. He added that the legal proceedings will follow.