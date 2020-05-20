First of Many: Shweta Tiwari revisits her first acting project

Shweta Tiwari did her first ad when she was around 16. (Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram) Shweta Tiwari did her first ad when she was around 16. (Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most loved television stars in India. She is still fondly referred as Prerna from her blockbuster show Kasautii Zindagii Kay that ran for seven years in the early 2000s.

Shweta has appeared in other popular TV series like Parvarrish, Baal Veer and Begusarai, apart from doing reality shows Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Bigg Boss. After a hiatus of three years, the actor made a comeback with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and web show Hum Tum And Them.

However, according to Shweta Tiwari, acting came calling to her by chance, when she got to do an ad during her teenage years. Here’s what the actor shared about the first time she faced the camera.

1. What was your first acting project? How did the project come to you?

The first time I faced the camera was for a Nafees Toast ad. I was around 15-16 years old. I had done a dance performance in school and the person who came there as a judge offered me a play. And the director of that play eventually offered me this ad.

2. What do you remember of your first day on set?

I did not know how to laugh, how to sit in front of the camera. But the director told me that ‘you have a natural instinct and you’ll do very well in life’. That time I did not take him seriously, but it actually happened with me!

3. Were you nervous? How many retakes did you take?

I was very nervous. I used to shiver while saying my dialogues. There weren’t many retakes, but I could feel that shivering deep inside me.

4. How was the rapport with your co-stars when you got to meet or work with them again later?

It had Nasir Khan. We share a great rapport and meet even today. Rest I don’t remember much.

5. If given a chance to go back to your debut role, what would you like to change or do better?

Forget debut, even the smallest decisions of life, if you get to go back to it, you’ll think of the things you’d like to change now. But honestly speaking, I will not want to change anything in life because all the shows, incidents and experiences I had in my life have taught me so much.

Also Read | First of Many: Gajraj Rao | Vivek Oberoi | Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub | Rajpal Yadav | Rajeev Khandelwal | Govind Namdev | Neena Gupta | Pankaj Tripathi | Satish Kaushik | Mohit Raina | Shahid Kapoor | Anang Desai | Jimmy Sheirgill | Tabu | Harsh Chhaya | Gaurav Gera | Saurabh Shukla | Deepak Dobriyal | Seema Pahwa | Annup Sonii | Sayantani Ghosh | Annu Kapoor | Ajay Devgn | Vishal Malhotra | Rahul Khanna | Ashutosh Rana | Jaaved Jaaferi | Ashwath Bhatt | Varun Badola | Renuka Shahane | Taapsee Pannu | Manoj Bajpayee | Milind Soman | Rajkummar Rao | Akhilendra Mishra | Rohit Roy | Suchitra Pillai | Gulshan Grover | Abhay Deol | Ashwini Kalsekar | Adil Hussain

6. One film or role that inspired you to become an actor?

There was no inspiration as such. I just loved dancing. I used to dance on stage. That got me that play and eventually my first TV show. I just kept moving. I wanted to become a dancer like Helen; I don’t know how I ended up becoming an actor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd