Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Marathi actor Shubhangi Joshi passes away

Veteran Marathi actor Shubhangi Joshi passed away on Wednesday morning. She was last seen in Marathi TV show Kunku Tikli Aani Tatoo.

Published: September 5, 2018
Shubhangi Joshi Shubhangi Joshi was 72.

Veteran Marathi actor Shubhangi Joshi passed away in the early hours of Wednesday. She was 72.

The actor, last seen in Marathi TV show Kunku Tikli Aani Tatoo, had suffered a brain stroke on Saturday, following which she was left paralysed, revealed her daughter-in-law Sarita Joshi.

Sarita said, “Shubhangi Joshi passed away on Wednesday morning at 5.45 am. She suffered a brain stroke on Saturday, and she was hospitalised. But because of the stroke, she got paralysed. Her funeral will be held today at Oshiwara crematorium.”

Shubhangi had started her acting career with the show Abhalmaya in 2000 where she shared screen with actors like Shreyas Talpade and Mukta Barve. Later she did many Marathi films, TV shows and plays.

She was known as ‘Ajji’ (grandmother) after she played Gauri’s (Sayali Sanjeev) loving and caring ajji in the show Kahe Diya Pardes.

A few months back, a video of Shubhangi Joshi singing a Marathmoli Lavani on the sets of Kunku Tikli Aani Tattoo went viral. She was especially loved for her never give up attitude and happy-go-lucky nature.

She is survived by her husband Manohar Joshi, son Sameera and daughter-in-law Sarita Joshi, daughter Medha Sane and her grandchildren.

