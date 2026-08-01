Shubhangi Atre says ex-husband’s alcoholism broke their marriage: ‘I tried everything’

Shubhangi Atre, best known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, divorced her husband, Piyush Poore, in February 2025 after 22 years of marriage. Two months later, Piyush died due to liver cirrhosis. Shubhangi has previously revealed that his alcohol addiction played a significant role in the breakdown of their marriage. In a recent interview, Shubhangi opened up about her divorce and recalled the moment she realised their relationship could no longer be saved.

Speaking to Hautterfly, Shubhangi reflected on the early years of her marriage and said, “I wasn’t aware of the intensity of his alcoholism. But I knew very well that he liked to drink. At parties, even I would drink. But when the intensity of his alcoholism increased, I didn’t understand it.”

She added, “I wouldn’t realise when he was drunk. He was good at hiding it. I would assume that he was tired or sleepy. But eventually, the addiction took a toll on his body.”

‘I realised this was not a healthy marriage’

Speaking about how his addiction affected their relationship, Shubhangi said, “He had become a little cranky, but he was never abusive towards me. However, I realised that this was not a healthy marriage to be in.”

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Explaining what marriage means to her, Shubhangi said, “For me, marriage means growing together emotionally, financially, spiritually and mentally. I would always tell Piyush to work towards his own growth and happiness. With each passing day, he started losing interest in his career while the addiction took over. I think that was the point when I felt that this was not working out.”

‘I became the sole financial provider for the family’

She further revealed that she had become the sole financial provider for the family. “All the financial responsibility was on me. Our divorce was amicable. It took us two years, mostly because of me, because I couldn’t come to terms with it. I didn’t want my house to break. I wanted my daughter to have her father under the same roof. It wasn’t easy. I came from a background where marriage is considered huge—it cannot break,” she said.

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When Shubhangi announced her divorce, many speculated about the reasons behind it. Speaking to The Times of India earlier, she dismissed claims that success had driven them apart. “People assumed I left him because I became successful, but that wasn’t true,” she said, adding that she had tried everything, including sending him to rehab, to save the marriage.

According to Shubhangi, their relationship began to deteriorate around 2018–19 as Piyush’s addiction worsened. Despite years of trying to save the marriage, including rehabilitation efforts, the couple eventually divorced after 22 years together. Piyush died two months later due to liver cirrhosis.