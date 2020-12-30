Shruti Seth undergoes emergency surgery, averts ‘major health crisis’

Actor Shruti Seth has just averted a “major health crisis”, and she took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. She also posted a photo which appears to be taken in a hospital.

In the caption of the Instagram photo, the Shararat actor shared that she had to undergo emergency surgery and cancel all her travel plans for Christmas and New Year. While Shruti did not elaborate about her condition, she shared in the post that due to her condition, she has not been able to eat and her body has been on a glucose drip for a while.

She added, “I’m just happy everything happened in good time and this is the last of what 2020 had in store for me. I actually have physical scars to remind me about the uniqueness of the year gone by. And I hope they remind me to always say thanks!”

Shruti Seth became known after she appeared in the Star Plus show Shararat in the early 2000s. She went on to appear in shows like Kyun Hota Hai Pyar, Rishta.com and hosted several seasons of Comedy Circus. Seth has also appeared in films like Fanaa, Ta Ra Rum Pum and most recently Kadakh. The actor was last seen in the ALTBalaji web series Mentalhood.