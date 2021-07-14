Shriya Pilgaonkar has MasterChef Australia ‘withdrawal symptoms’: ‘This show has given me such joy’

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar is having withdrawal symptoms after the finale of cooking reality show MasterChef Australia Season 13. Indian-origin Justin Narayan lifted the trophy after defeating Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell in the grand finale.

In her tweet, Shriya mentioned that the general feel of the show was refreshing, and it gave off positive vibes. She tweeted, “Already having @masterchefau withdrawal symptoms. This show has given me such joy. The overall vibe & energy of the contestants & judges is so refreshing & they genuinely root for each other.♥️Going to miss watching it and then ordering random things to eat. 😅 #MasterChefAU #fan.”

Post his win, Justin Narayan took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself with the MasterChef Australia Season 13 trophy. “Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you will surprise yourself. Whoever’s reading this I love you,” he wrote, sharing several photos from the finale episode. Justin reportedly took home prize money of USD 250,000 (Rs 1.86 crore approximately).

Season 13 of MasterChef Australia created much buzz in India as it featured Indians Depinder Chibber, and Kishwar Chowdhury, who was also a finalist. Kishwar whipped up several Indian and Bengali dishes that impressed the judges on the show.