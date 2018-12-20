Shreyas Talpade on his TV debut My Name Ijj Lakhan: Hope viewers love me in my latest avatar

Actor Shreyas Talpade is excited about unleashing his “all-new” avatar as a goon with a heart of gold on the small screen with his fiction TV debut My Name Ijj Lakhan.

Sony SAB’s My Name Ijj Lakhan is a story of a young man trying to reform his ways.

“I am very excited to make my fiction television debut with ‘My Name Ijj Lakhan’. I am looking forward to playing the role of Lakhan and I hope that viewers love me in this all-new dynamic action-emotional-comedy avatar on television,” Shreyas said in a statement.

In the show, Lakhan has ideological differences with his father. Lakhan’s father Dashrath believes that all is good in the world, while Lakhan feels that only the tough can survive in this bad place. The dramedy follows Lakhan’s journey as he tries to turn a new leaf.

Motivated by his new-found mission to mend his ways, he tries to commit good deeds in his own peculiar style often with comedic results.

The show is expected to air soon in 2019.