Isqbaaaz actor Shrenu Parikh tests positive for coronavirus

Shrenu Parikh was last seen in Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna. (Photo: Shrenu Parikh/Instagram) Shrenu Parikh was last seen in Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna. (Photo: Shrenu Parikh/Instagram)

Actor Shrenu Parikh has tested positive for coronavirus. The Ishqbaaaz actor took to Instagram to share the news. Parikh revealed that she tested positive a few days ago and is in a hospital in her hometown Vadodara.

In her statement, Parikh shared that she is recovering and also thanked the doctors, who have been treating patients so compassionately. The post read, “Hey everyone, have been away for a while but the bugger hasn’t spared me… was found COVID positive a few days ago, I’m now recovering in the hospital! Keep me and my family in your prayers! I am thankful to all the coronavirus warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too.”

Shrenu Parikh in her caption stated that she had been really careful, but fell prey to the virus. She also appealed her fans to take precautions. The actor wrote, “Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with… pls pls be very careful and save urselves!.”

As soon as she shared the news, her friends and colleagues started wishing her a speedy recovery. While Kunal Jaisingh, who starred opposite Parikh in Ishqbaaz, wrote, “Heyyy get well soon… im sure u will fight this and recover like a warrior that you are,” her Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna co-star Zain Imam posted, ” babe get well soon…and dont worry about it,just stay strong💪💫”

Others like Helly Shah, Jigyasa Singh, Bhavini Purohit, Monalisa, Mansi Shrivastava and Harsh Rajput dropped in get well soon messages.

Earlier actors Mohena Kumari Singh and Additi Gupta tested positive for coronavirus and recovered. On July 12, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan revealed that he has tested positive, and has mild symptoms. He is currently under home quarantine.

