scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 27, 2021
MUST READ

Shraddha Arya’s honeymoon is all about posing and dancing, see photos

Newlywed Shraddha Arya is busy 'hiding away from the world' as she is in Maldives for her honeymoon.

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
December 27, 2021 8:34:07 pm
Shraddha Arya honeymoon photosShraddha Arya and her husband Rahul Nagal are honeymooning in Maldives. (Photo: Shraddha Arya/Instagram)

Newlyweds Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal have jetted off to Maldives for their honeymoon. The Kundali Bhagya actor has been sharing photos and reels from her beach vacation.

Shraddha aka Preeta of Kundali Bhagya on Sunday did a photo dump from her honeymoon and wrote, “Hiding away from the world at this Paradise!!!” The actor was seen in a black short floral dress.

On Monday afternoon, the actor shared a reel of herself dancing by the poolside in white swimwear.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Shraddha Arya also shared some posts on her Instagram story. While in one of the photos, she gave a sneak peek of the dinner date set-up, she was seen dancing in a satin blue dress in a video.

In all the photos, Shraddha Arya wore her red bridal choora.

See all the photos and videos from Shraddha Arya’s honeymoon:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

sharaddha a

sharaddha a

Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Nagal in Delhi on November 16.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer-Deepika, Tabu, Alia-Ranbir: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement