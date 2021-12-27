Shraddha Arya’s honeymoon is all about posing and dancing, see photos

Newlyweds Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal have jetted off to Maldives for their honeymoon. The Kundali Bhagya actor has been sharing photos and reels from her beach vacation.

Shraddha aka Preeta of Kundali Bhagya on Sunday did a photo dump from her honeymoon and wrote, “Hiding away from the world at this Paradise!!!” The actor was seen in a black short floral dress.

On Monday afternoon, the actor shared a reel of herself dancing by the poolside in white swimwear.

Shraddha Arya also shared some posts on her Instagram story. While in one of the photos, she gave a sneak peek of the dinner date set-up, she was seen dancing in a satin blue dress in a video.

In all the photos, Shraddha Arya wore her red bridal choora.

See all the photos and videos from Shraddha Arya’s honeymoon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Nagal in Delhi on November 16.