Shraddha Arya beams with joy at her wedding in Delhi, groom Rahul carries her in his arms. Watch

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya got married on Tuesday in Delhi. The photos and videos from Shraddha’s wedding festivities are all over social media as fans are pouring their love for their favourite TV star. Earlier, Shraddha had shared a few stills from her pre-wedding functions. Shraddha’s husband Rahul works with the navy but she is yet to introduce him to her fans.

The videos from the wedding function suggest that Shraddha had a fun time with her friends and family at her wedding. In videos and photos that emerged on social media, the actor is seen walking towards her groom-to-be as her friends and family hold a ‘chadar’ made of flowers above her.

Check out the photos and video from Shraddha Arya’s wedding festivities:

A source had previously shared with indianexpress.com, “Shraddha and Rohan recently met and connected well. Rather than waiting, they decided to take the plunge immediately.”

Shraddha has previously played lead roles in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Angan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl. However, it was Shraddha’s on-screen appearance with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya that made her a household name.