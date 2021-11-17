Shraddha Arya shares first photo with husband, writes ‘just married’

Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya tied the knot on November 16 in an intimate wedding in Delhi. After creating suspense around her better half, she finally shared the first pictures of herself and her husband Rahul Nagal, introducing him to her fans on social media. Posting a few photos, Shraddha wrote ‘Just married’ as the caption, adding a heart emoji to it.

While in the first picture, the two pose for the camera, holding each other’s hands, in the next photo, they are seen smiling broadly. In another picture, which is the cutest of the lot, Shraddha is pressing Rahul’s nose with her finger, as he looks helplessly at her. The actor also shared another photo of the couple taking pheras.

Also Read | Shraddha Arya beams with joy at her wedding in Delhi, groom Rahul carries her in his arms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

The actor’s post was instantly flooded with congratulatory messages. Deepti Bhatnagar wrote, “Congratulations to both of you. wishing you loads of happiness and happy married life. You both look so adorable 😍 All my love to you both ❤ 😘,” while her co-star Abhishek Kapur commented, “Congratulations to both of you …best wishes …p.s prediction 😎😎😎!!!.” Others like Amruta Khanvilkar, Pooja Banerjee, Sudeep Sahir, Aparna Dixit and Arjit Taneja also congratulated the couple.

Photos and videos from Shraddha Arya’s wedding festivities have flooded social media. She had even given a glimpse of the haldi and mehendi ceremony, which was held a day prior to the wedding.

While the ceremonies saw family members in attendance, her Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih and Supriya Shukla were also seen by her side. Even actor Shashank Vyas, who is a close friend, marked his presence at the wedding.

Rahul Nagal works in the navy, and they were introduced to each other by their families. Talking about her wedding, a source had previously shared with indianexpress.com, “Shraddha and Rahul recently met and connected well. Rather than waiting, they decided to take the plunge immediately.”

Shraddha Aarya has played the lead roles in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Angan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl. However, it was Shraddha’s appearance with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya that made her a household name.