Shraddha Arya on Nach Baliye 9 pay disparity controversy: It’s the most absurd news

Controversies seems to be the driving force of dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Be it the show opening its gate for former couples, or buzz about exes already locking horns, or their pay cheques; the Salman Khan-produced show has been making headlines for a variety of reasons.

Recently, it was reported that actor Anita Hassanandani is the highest paid contestant of Nach Baliye 9. The TV star, on her part, said that she has no idea about how much the other contestants are drawing and so it would be wrong for her to comment. However, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor made it clear that she was happy with what she is getting for the show. Soon there was a loud buzz in the industry that co-contestant Shraddha Arya was supposedly miffed about the disparity in the fees.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Shraddha refuted the buzz saying, “It’s the most absurd news I could read on the net. Neither do I know, nor do I care about who is getting what, or is doing what.”

The actor, who is the face of popular show Kundali Bhagya, will be seen participating in Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Alam Makkar. Talking about the competition, she further stated, “It’s the time to work hard and put in your best, not mull over things that are secondary”.

Interestingly, Anita Hassanandani and Shraddha Arya featured together in the promo of the show. While Anita and Shraddha were not pitted against each other in the video, the two popular actors would definitely be strong competition for each other in Nach Baliye 9.

Nach Baliye 9 has been bankrolled by Salman Khan. The Bollywood superstar will be hosting the premiere episode on July 19 and will introduce the couples in his own inimitable style. Ex-Nach Baliye contestants and popular reel jodis of Star Plus will also be seen performing on the opening night.

Raveena Tandon, Ahmed Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar have been signed as judges while Maniesh Paul will host the season. Former couples Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic and Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar have been confirmed as Nach Baliye 9 contestants.

Apart from them, real-life couples Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityani Shirke, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag and Sourabh Raaj Jain-Riddhima Jain will also be reportedly seen in the show.