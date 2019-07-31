Shraddha Arya on Nach Baliye 9: Wanted to break the taboo of actors hiding their relationships

Celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 premiered recently. The season has popular television faces matching steps with their better halves. While the new format of also having former lovers made headlines, the show has also got many actors to open up about their relationships for the first time. One such actor is Shraddha Arya, who is seen participating in Nach Baliye 9 with her boyfriend Alam Makkar. The couple has been dating for more than six months.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor talks about what made her open up about her love life on national television, the success of her show Kundali Bhagya and more.

You started your career with India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj. How does it feel being back on the stage with Nach Baliye 9?

Honestly, I am super scared to be on stage, and being judged. Every time I have to perform live, my heart is in my mouth. And that’s what happened even in the first act. I was terribly nervous. But as soon as the music started playing, I was in a different world. Alam and I, both gave our best and it was definitely a new feeling. Also, as you said, I have started my journey on a stage and so it was also quite nostalgic for me.

Reality shows thrive on drama and controversies. Were you apprehensive of opening up about your love life on national television?

When I was first offered the show three months back, I outrightly rejected it. Never in my remotest thoughts did I plan this. But when they did not give up on me, I asked myself what was stopping me from doing the show? I was getting to learn different dance forms and on such a big platform. I wondered why it is a taboo to talk about who you are dating publically; it’s so natural. I wanted to break that taboo that celebs have to keep their love life under wraps. I don’t know how the relationship will shape up in the future but I am in a happy phase right now. And I have no qualms in sharing that with the world.

There was recently a buzz that you will withdraw from the competition owing to your injury?

I was injured on my back and it’s back to trouble me but I am having my sessions with my physiotherapist. It’s getting better. The path of Nach Baliye 9 seems to be filled with obstacles but I am not letting go of the opportunity. Many also wonder how I manage shooting and rehearsals but my Kundali Bhagya team has been really supportive.

As you mentioned Kundali Bhagya, when you took up the serial, did you expect it to rule over the rating charts for so long?

I do not actually think about all that. It’s a simple story, which is very real, and that’s what got us connected with the audience. Also, it’s an honour to work with Ekta Kapoor. The love that the show has received is so heartwarming. Even on social media, people are crazy about Karan and Preeta. I keep saying Kundali Bhagya is the show that’s gotten me the most popularity. I did a song at the start of my career ‘Soniye Heeriye’, that gave me the most recognition, and now this show equals it.

Your show is a spin-off to Kumkum Bhagya and has still managed to surpass its popularity. What do you have to say about that?

Well yes, Kumkum Bhagya is the show that gave birth to Kundali Bhagya. So it will always be a bigger show in my mind.

Judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, Nach Baliye 9 airs on Star Plus.