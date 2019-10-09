Showtime’s Couples Therapy renewed for season two

Couples Therapy has been renewed by Showtime for a second season.

Like the first season, season two will also go behind closed doors to reveal the weekly therapy sessions of real-life couples, reported Deadline.

Doctor Orna Guralnik, the therapist who featured on season one, is returning for the sophomore run.

The show focuses on real-life couples as “Dr Guralnik deftly guides the couples through the minefield of honest confrontation with each other and with themselves, revealing the real-life struggles and extraordinary breakthroughs typically hidden behind closed doors.”

Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres have directed the docu-series.