Toggle Menu
Showtime’s Couples Therapy renewed for season twohttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/showtime-couples-therapy-renewed-for-season-two-6060629/

Showtime’s Couples Therapy renewed for season two

Couples Therapy is a docu-series about a therapist that helps couples deal with their various relationship issues.

Doctor Orna Guralnik will be returning in her role as a therapist in the docu-series Couples Therapy. (Photo: Showtime/ YouTube)

Couples Therapy has been renewed by Showtime for a second season.

Like the first season, season two will also go behind closed doors to reveal the weekly therapy sessions of real-life couples, reported Deadline.

Doctor Orna Guralnik, the therapist who featured on season one, is returning for the sophomore run.

The show focuses on real-life couples as “Dr Guralnik deftly guides the couples through the minefield of honest confrontation with each other and with themselves, revealing the real-life struggles and extraordinary breakthroughs typically hidden behind closed doors.”

Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres have directed the docu-series.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android